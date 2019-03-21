‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Arrested For Appearing Drunk During Recent Court Appearance

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee is back in police custody. She was reportedly arrested Thursday, and her rumored issues with alcohol are said to be the blame.

According to TMZ, the reality star appeared in court for a hearing to determine if a judge would allow her to move to California for work while she’s out on bond. The judge presiding over her case ordered Tommie Lee to undergo drug and alcohol testing because she reportedly appeared to be under the influence.

She was found to have an alleged blood alcohol content of 0.16, two-times Georgia’s legal limit. The results of testing served as an immediate violation of the bond she received in connection to her October 2018 arrest, and she was taken into police custody.

Last fall, the reality star was accused of disrupting her daughter’s middle school class, slapping her hands and face, dragging her out by her hair and slamming her into a locker. She faces up to 54 years in prison if she’s convicted on all of the charges against her.

This isn’t the first time she’s come under fire for drinking. During her stint on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Tommie Lee met with a substance abuse expert to discuss her issues with drinking. In a video clip from the VH1 series, she admitted that "alcoholism runs deep" in her family and that she used alcohol to "cope with a lot of things" going on in her life.

