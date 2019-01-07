Report: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Facing Over 50 Years In Prison Over Child Abuse Charges

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 27 : Tommie Lee attends Roger Bonds Birthday Celebration at Compound on January 27, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Report: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Facing Over 50 Years In Prison Over Child Abuse Charges

She's facing three felony and four misdemeanor charges.

Published 20 hours ago

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tommie Lee is facing serious charges stemming from her her October 2018 arrest

Despite being released from jail in December, the reality star has since been indicted on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges and is facing over 50 years in prison, if convicted.

According to TMZ, the state of Georgia reportedly filed an indictment accusing the reality star of disrupting her young daughter's middle school's class, slapping her with the strap of her purse, slapping her across the face, dragging her down the hall by her hair and throwing her into a metal locker.

Hours after Tommie Lee was released from jail after the incident, she was re-arrested after she went against a court ordered issue to avoid contact with the daughter she allegedly assaulted. Her bail was reportedly revoked after she called her daughter, which was a direct violation of a judge's order.

Tommie Lee's now facing three felony charges and four misdemeanor charges. If found guilty, she could be sentenced to 54 years in prison.

Written by Jasmine Washington

(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs