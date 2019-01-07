Report: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Facing Over 50 Years In Prison Over Child Abuse Charges

Despite being released from jail in December, the reality star has since been indicted on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges and is facing over 50 years in prison, if convicted.

According to TMZ, the state of Georgia reportedly filed an indictment accusing the reality star of disrupting her young daughter's middle school's class, slapping her with the strap of her purse, slapping her across the face, dragging her down the hall by her hair and throwing her into a metal locker.

Hours after Tommie Lee was released from jail after the incident, she was re-arrested after she went against a court ordered issue to avoid contact with the daughter she allegedly assaulted. Her bail was reportedly revoked after she called her daughter, which was a direct violation of a judge's order.

Tommie Lee's now facing three felony charges and four misdemeanor charges. If found guilty, she could be sentenced to 54 years in prison.