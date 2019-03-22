Erica Mena Posts Heartbreaking Message Following The Death Of Her Ex-Boyfriend Cliff Dixon

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Yesterday, it was reported that Cliff Dixon — Kevin Durant's "adopted brother" and Erica Mena's ex-boyfriend — was fatally shot multiple times outside his birthday party on Thursday morning.
While many of his close friends and fans poured out their grief at the former athlete’s senseless death throughout the day, Mena waited until late Monday evening to share her thoughts. The Love & Hip Hop star took to social media to pay her respects and share a heartbreaking message about her former lover.
Dixon, a former basketball player, was shot to death in the parking lot outside an Atlanta nightclub while celebrating his 32nd birthday.
The shooting reportedly happened around 1 a.m. on Thursday, with a lone gunman opening fire in front of SL Lounge in Atlanta. It is not known if Dixon was specifically targeted.
Dixon was pronounced dead upon arrival at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Some of his close friends, including the likes of Meek Mill, Dave East and Fabolous, spoke out about his death. The latest to break her silence is Mena, who briefly dated the former NBA star.
In a couple of posts to her Instagram story, Mena remembered her ex, writing in one, "Please love me while I'm still here."
In a more detailed post, the Love & Hip Hop star wrote, "We all deal with so much. You dealt with a lot. I'm so sorry this happened, you didn't deserve this. Rest in forever peace. Watch over your blood sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and your mommy. I know they are so broken right now."
Take a look, below:
Our condolences go out to Dixon’s friends, family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.
