Erica Mena Posts Heartbreaking Message Following The Death Of Her Ex-Boyfriend Cliff Dixon

While many of his close friends and fans poured out their grief at the former athlete’s senseless death throughout the day, Mena waited until late Monday evening to share her thoughts. The Love & Hip Hop star took to social media to pay her respects and share a heartbreaking message about her former lover.

Yesterday, it was reported that Cliff Dixon — Kevin Durant's "adopted brother" and Erica Mena 's ex-boyfriend — was fatally shot multiple times outside his birthday party on Thursday morning.

Dixon, a former basketball player, was shot to death in the parking lot outside an Atlanta nightclub while celebrating his 32nd birthday.

The shooting reportedly happened around 1 a.m. on Thursday, with a lone gunman opening fire in front of SL Lounge in Atlanta. It is not known if Dixon was specifically targeted.

Dixon was pronounced dead upon arrival at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Some of his close friends, including the likes of Meek Mill, Dave East and Fabolous, spoke out about his death. The latest to break her silence is Mena, who briefly dated the former NBA star.

In a couple of posts to her Instagram story, Mena remembered her ex, writing in one, "Please love me while I'm still here."