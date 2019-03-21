Prayers Up: Cliff Dixon, Kevin Durant’s 'Adopted Brother' And Former Basketball Player, Killed At His 32nd Birthday Party

Former college basketball player and Kevin Durant’s best friend, Cliff Dixon, was shot and killed in Atlanta on March 21 while he was celebrating his 32nd birthday.

Fox Atlanta reports that the shooting took place in the parking lot of the Little Saigon strip mall in Chamblee, Georgia, 15 miles north of Atlanta around 1 a.m. By the time police arrived at the scene, Dixon was already in critical condition. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe there was a single gunman who took off on foot before authorities arrived. Police searched the crime scene with K-9 units after the shooting. Law enforcement said their investigation has been hindered because many of the security cameras at the mall are not working, reported Fox Atlanta.

The SL Lounge nightclub, where the party was held, advertised an appearance from Dixon on their official Instagram page. Dixon wrote in the caption, “We litty tonight @slloungeatl come catch the vibe.”

Rapper Dave East penned a tribute on Instagram to his slain friend.

“Rest in heavenly peace bro u ain’t deserve whatever happen to u.” East wrote, adding that he always remembered seeing Dixon with Durant. Dixon and the Golden State Warriors' star had been friends since they were 16 or 17, and East referred to Dixon as Durant’s “adopted brother.”

Dixon was a college basketball star at Western Kentucky University. Before college, Dixon played high school ball at Suitland High School in Maryland. In February 2011, Dixon was dismissed from the WKU program after he reportedly refused to leave his team’s bench to play the second half of a game.