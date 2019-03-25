‘Power’ Star Rotimi Addresses Rumors That He’s The Father Of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Erica Dixon’s Twins

Rumors have been swirling regarding whether Rotimi is the father of his ex Erica Dixon’s twins ever since she announced she’s expecting.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has refused to inform the public who the twin’s father is, so it’s been left up to social media sleuths to do their research. That led many to believe Rotimi is the father to the point that the Power star had no choice but to take to social media to address the rumors.