Kristoff St. John’s Father And Daughter Are Reportedly Battling Over His Estate Following His Tragic Death

Things are reportedly taking an ugly turn in the aftermath of late soap opera star Kristoff St. John 's death as his family members are reportedly battling over his estate.

According to The Blast, the former The Young and the Restless star's older daughter, Paris St. John, filed to control her father’s estate after noticing he passed without a will.

However, Kristoff's father, Christopher St. John, reportedly responded by turning in a handwritten will supposedly penned by the late actor. In it, he explained that Paris would receive 25 percent of his estate, while his other daughter, Lola, would receive the remaining 75 percent.

The site claims that Paris, dissatisfied with her grandfather's claim, has challenged the document and filed an objection to Christopher's motion to become the executor of his son's estate.

The Blast reports that Paris believes the will was written "inside a private diary and was not intended to be seen by third parties." She reportedly added that "the document would never have been found if someone has not opened the decedent's private journal."

Paris reportedly claimed that her father would have wanted a neutral party to be the facilitator of his estate and to take care of some financial issues.

In the legal documents, she also alleged that a "page has been removed" from the will, which further raises questions about its validity.

As previously reported, Kristoff St. John was found dead at his home at the age of 52.