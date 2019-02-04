Breaking: 'Young And The Restless' Star Kristoff St. John Is Dead At 52

Kristoff St. John , known by many for his long-running stint on soap opera Young and the Restless , was found dead on Sunday. He was 52.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources revealed that the actor's unresponsive body was found when his friends went to check on him at his San Fernando Valley home.

The police and paramedics were reportedly immediately alerted and upon their arrival to the residence, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

The site further reports that there were no signs of foul play in connection to his death. However, an insider claimed that alcohol may have played a role in his passing.

St. John, who played veteran character Neil Winters on the Young and the Restless since 1991, has had quite the coveted career as he earned nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations and won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

In his personal life, however, he faced some challenging times, specifically regarding his family's history with suicide. Back in 2014, he and his ex-wife, Mia St. John, lost their son, Julian, when he took his own life while receiving treatment at a mental health facility. The former couple sued the facility for negligence with the suit eventually reaching a settlement.

Around the three year anniversary of Julian's suicide, in 2017, the actor threatened to commit suicide, himself, with a gun. The police placed him under a 72-hour hold for psychiatric evaluation.

Mia St. John reacted to his death in a heartbreaking and now-deleted social media post where she connected it to their son's.

"THAT HOSPITAL KILLED OUR SON @TheArtofJulian THEN MY HUSBAND @kristoffstjohn1," she wrote. "THATS WHAT HAPPENED! THEY KILLED MY FAMILY."

The former couple founded the El Saber es Poder (Knowledge is Power) Foundation to battle mental illness in remembrance of their son.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Kristoff St. John's family, friends and loved ones during this time. May he rest in peace.