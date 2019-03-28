Jussie Smollett Is Reportedly Ready To Take Drastic Steps In Order To Fix His Image

While Jussie Smollett is now clear of all charges made against him, the actor is reportedly shifting gears and is now focused on repairing his tarnished image.

According to TMZ, the actor has tasked his team with repairing his public persona with the ultimate hope that they can "make him likable again."

"Close sources" reportedly told the site that Smollett is now in crisis management mode to repair his image and has recently ordered his team to put together a plan to up his likability points and, ultimately, save his professional career.

The insiders further claim that he is open to doing just about anything that will give him the opportunity to prove he is not the bad guy in this scandalous ordeal.

From sit-down interviews to public appearances, Smollett is reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to get him to connect with an audience, as he knows if he does not make things right, "he'll never get work again."