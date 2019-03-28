Wendy Williams Makes A Surprising Announcement About The Future Of Her Show

Just a few weeks after returning to her talk show following several weeks off to deal with personal and health issues, Wendy Williams is announcing that she is about to take another brief hiatus from her talk show. She is adamant, however, that this “break” is unlike the previous one.

After interviewing Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera on Wednesday morning's episode of the Wendy Williams Show, the media maven announced to her viewers that she will be taking next week off and will resume her hosting duties on April 8. She stressed, however, that this hiatus was actually planned ahead of time. "We have a planned break coming up next week," she said. "I know — it's planned, though — but we're back with live shows on April 8." Watch her make the surprising announcement, below:

This news comes less than a week after Wendy revealed that she has been living in a sober house, full time, to battle her addiction. The rumors surrounding her controversial marriage with her husband and manager, Kevin Hunter, also hit fever pitch this past week as he is said to have recently welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sherena Hudson. Neither Wendy nor Kevin has publicly addressed the chatter. All in all, we hope all is well in the Hunter household and with Wendy's health.

