Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Castmates Finally Confirm Whether Or Not She’s Engaged

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Issa Rae has been rumored to be coupled up with Senegalese businessman Louis Diame for some time and the giant rock that materialized on her finger a few months ago has led many to speculate that the Insecure creator is off the market for good. Of course, Issa wouldn’t say a word about it, but now we might finally know her relationship status thanks to her castmates.
After fans noticed the actress was rocking a diamond stunner on her ring finger in her recent gorgeous Essence cover, internet detectives began looking deeply into her personal life with several outlets reporting that she is now engaged to her rumored long-term boyfriend.
Now, two of Issa's close friends and co-stars, Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis, are confirming to Entertainment Tonight that the happy rumors are true.
"We're very excited for her," Orji said on the 2019 NAACP Image Awards red carpet, with Ellis adding, "We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."
Since the news of her alleged engagement has spread, Issa hasn't ditched the ring. In fact, she has been spotted rocking it several times since, including in one of her most recent Instagram posts, below:
Though Issa is yet to confirm the news herself, we think we can now safely assume it’s true, and we wish her and her fiancé all the best in their engagement! Don’t forget to drop our invitation in the mail, girl!
(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS