Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Castmates Finally Confirm Whether Or Not She’s Engaged

Issa Rae has been rumored to be coupled up with Senegalese businessman Louis Diame for some time and the giant rock that materialized on her finger a few months ago has led many to speculate that the Insecure creator is off the market for good. Of course, Issa wouldn’t say a word about it, but now we might finally know her relationship status thanks to her castmates.

After fans noticed the actress was rocking a diamond stunner on her ring finger in her recent gorgeous Essence cover, internet detectives began looking deeply into her personal life with several outlets reporting that she is now engaged to her rumored long-term boyfriend.