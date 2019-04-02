Kylie Jenner’s Latest Twitter Update Is A Blatant Move To Win Jordyn Woods Back

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship felt about as over as Kim Kardashian’s music career following the love-triangle drama between Woods, Kylie’s sister Khloé, and Khloe’s cheating man, Tristan Thompson. However, a recent Twitter aesthetic change made by Jenner is a sign that all may be forgiven between the two. Fans recently noticed that Jenner made a pretty significant alteration to her Twitter profile, as she swapped her former profile banner for a huge picture of her and Woods from their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration from September 2018, before the Tristan scandal. Take a look at her updated header, below:

Could this be Jenner's way of extending an olive branch to Woods? We're sure, if that's the case, a future Instagram selfie would prove that to be true or false. If that wasn't enough to show that the two may be back on good terms, a telling Instagram comment is giving “Jorlie” stans some hope for a reconciliation between the two. While rumors had it that the former besties were determined to move on with their lives — separately — an unlikely person is seemingly showing that they may have already repaired their friendship: Jordyn's mom, Elizabeth Woods.

According to People, Ms. Woods may have shown that things between her daughter and Jenner may be back on track as she commented three red heart emojis below a photo the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted of her daughter, Stormi.

While this may not be as grand a gesture as some may have hoped to see, it likely shows that, if the two haven't already patched things up, there is a possibility of reconciliation between them. Indeed, Kylie has reportedly been so distraught about losing her best friend that she’s been refusing to film for the family reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. (That detail must certainly have Kris Jenner invested in getting the former friends back together.) What’s more, Kylie made sure to clarify in a recent New York Times profile that she was not the one who pulled the trigger on discounting her lip kits named after Jordyn following the scandal — a move many assumed was “shots fired” on Kylie’s behalf. Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship is the relationship we really care about in this whole mess, so we’re rooting for these two to work it out. Hey, if Kim and Paris Hilton could do it...

Written by John Justice