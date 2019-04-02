Lauren London Breaks Her Silence On Nipsey Hussle’s Death With Devastating Post

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Lauren London has issued her first public statement since the tragic shooting death of her longtime love, Nipsey Hussle. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartbreaking tribute to her partner and father of her son Kross.
The notably private actress shared a series of candid moments between her, Nipsey and their beautiful children. She wrote, “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul….. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle began dating in 2014. They met when the actress reached out to the rapper to score a copy of his Crenshaw mixtape for a friend.
They celebrated the birth of their 2-year-old son, Kross Asghedom, in 2016. Nipsey also has a 7-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom, from a previous relationship, while Lauren London shares a 9-year-old son, Cameron Carter, with Lil Wayne.
Weeks before Nipsey's untimely death, the couple appeared in a GQ spread and accompanying video that warmed hearts all over social media.
Our deepest prayers are with Nipsey’s family, friends and fans during this most difficult time.
(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
