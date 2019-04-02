Lauren London Breaks Her Silence On Nipsey Hussle’s Death With Devastating Post

Lauren London has issued her first public statement since the tragic shooting death of her longtime love, Nipsey Hussle. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartbreaking tribute to her partner and father of her son Kross.

The notably private actress shared a series of candid moments between her, Nipsey and their beautiful children. She wrote, “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul….. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

