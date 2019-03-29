WATCH! Lauren London And Nipsey Hussle Get Candid About Their Relationship In Super Honest Interview

The couple answer questions about their real-life California love story.

Published 10 hours ago

Over the past five years that they’ve been together, West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle and actress Lauren London have gradually rose to the top of the list for #BlackLove goals. The internet can’t seem to get enough of the pair these days, whether it’s appearing at the 2019 Grammys, where Nipsey was nominated for his first studio album, or flirting under each other’s Instagram posts.

So it’s not surprising that GQ tapped “New New” and her real-life Rashad for a feature on their love. The stunning photos from that spread included a shot of Lauren wearing all-white mounted atop a majestic ivory stallion next to an impeccably suited Nipsey, also in white, that sparked engagement rumors, and while there's no word on if that’s happening anytime soon, the usually super-private couple got candid on camera about their relationship in GQ’s "The Couples Quiz."

Watch the video below to see Nipsey flub Lauren’s favorite color and his first impression of his longtime girlfriend:

Written by BET Staff

