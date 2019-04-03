Sherri Shepherd Says Her Co-Host From ‘The View’ Made Her ‘Cry For 3 Years’

Popular roundtable talk show The View has had its fair share of co-host rotations throughout the years. One of the most memorable talents to sit at the table, Sherri Shepherd, is the latest to spill the tea on the show’s behind-the-scenes drama.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shepherd admitted that one of her former co-hosts broke her spirit for three years, to the point where their relationship constantly left her in tears.

"I cried for three years straight because I had a tough taskmaster, who I love her to death," she first said vaguely. When asked to specify who the tough cookie was, she revealed, "It's Barbara Walters."

Despite her emotionally draining time on the morning program, the comedian stressed that she is thankful for her nearly nine years on the show and even credited Walters for helping her achieve something greater than expected.

"Barbara Walters was tough on the people that she loved and she helped me find my voice," she said. "So, I will forever be indebted to Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Jenny McCarthy for the time that I had on The View. What I have now is because of The View."

Shepherd's comments come after the release of the new book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of 'The View,' which has exposed some details about the dynamics between a few of the hosts, including allegations made of a "mutual crush" between Hasselbeck and Rosie O'Donnell and the allegedly strained work dynamic between McCarthy and Walters.