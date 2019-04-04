Tamera Mowry-Housley Declares Beyoncé Is A ‘Huge Fan’ Following BeyHive Backlash Over Her Jay-Z Crush

Tamera Mowry-Housley recently found herself cornered by the BeyHive after she opened up about being sprung by Jay-Z in her early 20s (before Bonnie and Clyde got together, for the record).

While walking the red carpet at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, the Sister, Sister starlet opened up about getting trashed by Beyoncé's legion of fans and made a couple of things clear in her explanation.

"I was really confused," Mowry-Housley told Entertainment Tonight of the backlash. "I just asked [him] for some gum."

As previously reported, during a recent episode of The Real, the actress said that she was struck by Jigga's "charm" while meeting him at a premiere for The Nutty Professor, years ago.

"He wasn't with Beyoncé at the time, and I wasn't dating anybody," she remembered. "When I met him, I was like, 'Oh my God, that's Jay-Z!' I was like, 'Can I have some gum?' And he gave me some gum."

After the clip aired, Queen Bey's fans swarmed the comments section below Mowry-Housley's Instagram posts asking why she would reminisce about a married man.

Despite the backlash, the actress stressed that she genuinely did not intend on offending anyone.

"I'm a huge fan of Beyoncé! Beyoncé is a huge fan of The Real, and yeah, that's all it was," she said. "I never meant any harm."

BeyHive, do you accept?