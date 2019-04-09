Wendy Williams Responds To Walmart Photo Critics: 'What Do You Want Me To Wear? A Ball Gown?'

On her first day back from her most recent one-week break, Wendy Williams is directly addressing the rumor mill surrounding her whereabouts during the brief hiatus. In particular, the talk show maven broke her silence on a photo of her that has since gone viral, showing her riding an electric scooter while shopping in Walmart.

The photo, which was taken at one of the store's local 24-hour locations near Ellenville, New York, made its rounds on social media and saw Williams become the butt of jokes with many mocking her appearance.

While defending the photo, the embattled talk show host explained herself to her co-hosts.

"You know I have Graves' disease, where I have pressure by my eyes," she told her "co-hosts," which she calls her audience members. "Sometimes, my eyes go like this, right? [she opens her eyes widely] They caught me with an eye pop, also."

To those shading her style of dress at the time the photo was taken, she had one question: "'She was wearing a robe.' Yep, a Wendy Show robe. It was 4:00 in the morning in Ellenville, New York. What do you want me to wear? A ball gown?"

After getting that out of the way, Williams changed the tone a bit by sharing a few more flattering photos from her getaway including one of her riding an ATV and another of her holding a .22 shotgun.

Watch her break it all down, below: