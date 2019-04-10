Viola Davis Shares Transformative Jury Duty Experience With Her Fans

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: Viola Davis accepts the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter )

Viola Davis Shares Transformative Jury Duty Experience With Her Fans

"They didn't want Annalise Keating, I guess."

Published 16 hours ago

She may play a headstrong, badass attorney on the hit ABC drama How to Get Away With Murder, but Viola Davis, in her regular day-to-day life, is no different from the average upstanding American citizen.

To prove this, the actress took to Instagram recently to detail her time doing what many honestly dread: jury duty.

Proud of the moment, the Oscar winner posted a selfie to her Instagram account, showing her holding up her juror badge, and went on to share how eye-opening the experience was, thanks to her fellow jurors.

"Exercised my civic duty today... and served," she captioned the photo. "Met a very nice woman who works with the homeless. Met an aspiring actor who loves the craft. And sat with a great woman who just...loved being there."

After hilariously pointing out that "they didn't want #AnnaliseKeating," she gave her honest thoughts on the refreshments, sharing that "the tuna fish in the cafeteria was awesome."

See the actress' full post, below:

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs