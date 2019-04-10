Viola Davis Shares Transformative Jury Duty Experience With Her Fans

She may play a headstrong, badass attorney on the hit ABC drama How to Get Away With Murder, but Viola Davis, in her regular day-to-day life, is no different from the average upstanding American citizen.

To prove this, the actress took to Instagram recently to detail her time doing what many honestly dread: jury duty.

Proud of the moment, the Oscar winner posted a selfie to her Instagram account, showing her holding up her juror badge, and went on to share how eye-opening the experience was, thanks to her fellow jurors.

"Exercised my civic duty today... and served," she captioned the photo. "Met a very nice woman who works with the homeless. Met an aspiring actor who loves the craft. And sat with a great woman who just...loved being there."

After hilariously pointing out that "they didn't want #AnnaliseKeating," she gave her honest thoughts on the refreshments, sharing that "the tuna fish in the cafeteria was awesome."

See the actress' full post, below: