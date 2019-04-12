Former 3LW Member Kiely Williams Accuses Naturi Naughton Of Making Up 'New Lies' Over KFC Incident

Naturi Naughton, formerly of the group 3LW, recently opened up about getting into a heated exchange with her group members, Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon. She said Kentucky Fried Chicken was thrown in her face and she was left stranded in the food chain's parking lot.

"[In our Suburban] Kiely and Adrienne were in the middle aisle and I was in the back by myself," she said on TV One's Uncensored. "I said, 'I'm not the one that's trying to kick me out the group. Don't be mad that the news is out, 'cause it's true!' There were some names called, some profanity thrown. Kiely turned around and threw a plate of food — mashed potatoes, chicken, whatever else was in there — in my face."

After seeing the clip, Williams took to Instagram to share her side of the story, and she was adamant that her former bandmate was spreading lies.

"I'm over here being a mom, literally bothering no one, and I hear, 'Naturi Naughton tells all what really happened at KFC,'" she said. "I let that s**t go... But then I hear that not only did I pie her in the face with chicken and mashed potatoes, [but] we left her on the side of the road."

Williams said she left the music industry to be a mother and questioned Naughton's intentions.

"First of all, no we didn't, and second of all, why?" she added. "Why would you need to make up new lies? Were the old ones not working anymore?... I'm not in the entertainment industry anymore. I'm a mom. I'm over here. You are on a hit television show. Why do you need this?"

Take a look at her response, below: