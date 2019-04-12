Aunty Jackée Harry Threw Some Serious Shade At Kim Kardashian's Plan To Become A Lawyer

There's lots to love about actress Jackée Harry, but one of the things many admire most is her unapologetically opinionated Twitter presence, which was seen recently when asking a question about Kim Kardashian.

As previously reported, the reality star is currently doing an apprenticeship at a law office in San Francisco with hopes to take the bar exam in 2022 and eventually become an attorney.

Several media outlets picked up the story, with the Huffington Post harking back to Kardashian's early days in Hollywood as a "high-end closet organizer.” While this is true of the now widely known beauty mogul, as she used to organize closets for the likes of Paris Hilton, Cindy Crawford and Serena Williams, most of us were first exposed to her from the sex tape with singer Ray J, which shot her to superstardom.

Taking this into account, Harry retweeted the article and wrote, "Oh, is that how she got her start?"

Oh, Aunty Jackée...