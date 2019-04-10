Kim Kardashian Is Making A Major Career Change That Will Leave You Gagging

Kim Kardashian is on track to branch out from "social media influencer" to "attorney at law."

The reality starlet and accomplished entrepreneur revealed in a recently published Vogue profile that she began a four-year apprenticeship at a law office based in San Francisco, last year, and hopes to take the bar exam in 2022.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians queen bee explained in the piece that she was inspired to pursue law as a career after she helped Alice Marie Johnson in her release from prison in June 2018. As previously reported, she notoriously met with president Donald Trump and several lawyers to lobby for clemency for Johnson.

"It's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she told the publication. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

Kardashian also credited her late father, Robert Kardashian, as one of her main sources of inspiration in her newfound journey. As many know, he was famously a member of O.J. Simpson's defense team.

In her current apprenticeship, the beauty mogul said that while she finds the reading to be time-consuming, she's learned that she can grasp the concepts in "two seconds." So, what parts, exactly, about law studies are currently of interest to the star? She breaks it all down for Vogue.

"First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts," she said. "To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crime law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me."

Congratulations to Kim on her decision! A possible Kim Kardashian-West Esq. could be in our future.