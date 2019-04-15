Drake Releases The Trailer For His New Series, 'Euphoria,' Starring Zendaya

Drake is making his return to TV — but this time, in a much different capacity than his early days on Degrassi.

The rapper is executive producing a new HBO project titled Euphoria, starring Zendaya, and recently took to Instagram to announce that it is confirmed to premiere on June 16.

In the process, Drizzy also gave his followers a glimpse of the first trailer for Euphoria, which shows Zendaya speaking as she runs through a neighborhood, with a series of scenes flashing across the screen.

"I promise you, if I could be a different person, I would," she says in the clip. "Not because I want it, but because they do. But here's the thing: One day, I just showed up without a map or a compass, and at some point, you have to make a choice — about who you are and what you want. And therein lies the catch."

Take a look at the mysterious trailer, below: