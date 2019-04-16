Loni Love Explains Why Jussie Smollett Asked Her To Tweet About Their Phone Conversation

Jussie Smollett has confided in a select few of his celebrity peers since his alleged hate crime scandal, and the latest public figure to open up about her conversation with the embattled actor is comedian Loni Love.

During a recent episode of her panel talk show, The Real, Love said that Smollett reached out to her over this past weekend about his legal issues and where he plans on going from here. After revealing that the two spoke on the phone for "over an hour and a half," she said he actually asked her to share the details of their one-on-one conversation with her fans.

"He said that he was reaching out [to] people that showed love and support," she told her co-hosts. "He said that I can ask any question I wanted. I was there not to judge him. I just wanted to listen to what he had to say."

Love, who initially tweeted about their private talk, explained why the Empire star wanted the public to know what they discussed.

"He said that he wanted to find out how the public felt," she added, "So, that's why I put out the tweet. Not putting out the tweet as a scoop and all this... This is something he asked me to do."

She also told her co-hosts that Smollett "is going through it," and while "there's a lot of things that's happening, he's not publicly ready to speak."

Take a look at her full explanation, below: