Kristoff St. John To Be Honored During Four-Episode Arc On ‘The Young And The Restless’

The tribute will honor his life and career.

Published 17 hours ago

Kristoff St. John passed away in February and his fans and celebrities alike paid their respects to the long time actor from The Young and the Restless.

At the time, CBS ran a tribute for the late actor on the soap opera during the end of an episode, but now they’re going to honor St. John during a four-episode arc.

Beginning tomorrow (April 23) and ending with a tribute episode honoring his life and career on Monday, April 29, The Young and the Restless will “say a very emotional goodbye to Kristoff St. John,” according to a press release.

The actor played Neil Winters on the daytime series for nearly 28 years. His co-stars will gather in fictional Genoa City to remember the businessman’s full life. St. John died at age 52 from heart disease.

Shemar Moore will return to the program for two episodes as Malcolm Winters, Neil’s brother. Other returning alumni include Christel Khalil and Eileen Davidson.

Rest in peace, Kristoff St. John.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

