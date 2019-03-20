'Young And The Restless' Star Kristoff St. John's Cause Of Death Revealed

More than a month after he was pronounced dead , Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John 's cause of death is being revealed.

According to People, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported that the beloved soap opera star died of heart disease and alcohol abuse. The exact cause of his death is listed as "hypertrophic heart disease... and effects of ethanol."

The actor's death was officially ruled an accident in the report.

TMZ additionally reports that his passing is categorized as "accidental" as, according to the coroner's analysis, the disease makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood and "often goes undiagnosed."

The site also added that, the "accidental" label is attached to the report as St. John was apparently on an alcohol binge at the time of his death.

As previously reported, the two-time Emmy Award-winning actor was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home on February 3. One of the actor's friends found his body when they went to check on him at the residence.

St. John was laid to rest beside his son Julian St. John's grave. The then-24-year-old committed suicide in 2014. Both father and son are buried at the Calvary Community Church in Westlake, California.

May they both rest in peace.