Blac Chyna Posts Mysterious Open Letter About Being ‘Bullied, Humiliated, Manipulated’ By ‘People Closest To Me’

Blac Chyna is ready to clean house.

The former reality star and makeup entrepreneur posted a surprising message calling out some toxic people in her life, but also reflecting about the kinds of headlines she’s made in the past couple of years.

Taking to Instagram, the businesswoman posted a surprisingly deep message about her public persona, particularly since she split from Rob Kardashian.

“Over the last couple of years, you guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me,” she began her post, which was simply a pic of her note. “I’ve been bullied, humiliated, manipulated, and discredit[sic] as a mom!

“I’m not proud of some of the pain I have caused and I’m working to be the best me. Blac Chyna doesn’t define Angela White as a person,” she continued. “At 30, I am overwhelmed with the blessings I have. Being A mother of two amazing children. I don’t talk on things often, but I promise to give you guys more of me.”

Along with the lengthy message, BC captioned her IG post, “Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as being where you do not belong! #newbeginnings.”

Blac Chyna has been through a lot — including public fights and multiple lawsuits — when it comes to her love life, career and enduring custody battle with her ex, Rob Kardashian, over their daughter, Dream. While she and Rob managed to settle their custody and child support cases out of court, Chyna’s suit against the rest of the Kardashians marches on. Indeed, she recently got a victory in her lawsuit over the cancelation of Rob & Chyna and will be deposing Ryan Seacrest, the show’s executive producer.