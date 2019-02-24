Blac Chyna’s Lawyers Managed To Drag Ryan Seacrest Into Her Lawsuit Against The Kardashians

The beef between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians is far from over. Actually, you could say the legal portion is just beginning.

The former reality TV star has been in court battling with her ex and baby’s father Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for months. Now, newly released legal documents indicate someone else is being dragged into the fold.

Documents obtained by In Touch Weekly reveal Chyna’s attorney filed a deposition to subpoena Ryan Seacrest, the creator of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the now cancelled Rob & Chyna.

According to the documents, BC asked the court to compel Seacrest to comply and submit a deposition in the case. “This Motion was necessitated by Ryan Seacrest’s ongoing and improper refusal to personally appear for his deposition,” the documents read. “Mr. Seacrest was an executive producer of the Rob & Chyna show and he is a percipient witness who was directly involved in and possesses personal knowledge of the events that gave rise to Ms. White’s lawsuit.”

Chyna also asked the court for $3,255 in monetary sanctions against Seacrest for any costs associated with her motion.

Only one season of Rob & Chyna aired in 2016. The second season never aired due the hostile nature and eventual split between the former couple. Since their split, Blac Chyna’s tried to sue the Kardashians for numerous reasons, one of which includes the monetary loss she suffered after Rob & Chyna was cancelled.