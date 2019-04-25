Did Wendy Williams Just Comment On Rumors That Her Husband Tried To Poison Her?

Wendy Williams had been keeping her personal struggles private for a long time, but it seems like she’s getting more and more comfortable addressing the rumors about her marriage and sobriety with her television audience, especially since filing for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter.



The latest rumor floating around about their marriage might actually be the wildest yet: according to sources, an anonymous tipster once accused Hunter of allegedly trying to poison Wendy, leading to an investigation into the matter.

Wendy, understandably, didn’t confirm or deny the rumor, but did poke a little fun at it during the After Show of her morning program. The talk show maven joked about some "poisonous" cupcakes an audience member recently gifted her.

"The woman who won Eye Candy happened to have been the woman who gave me — well, now she told me they were cupcakes," she said. "I saw on the box it said cupcakes from The Cupcake Man or something like that in Jersey, and a legit place so I know they're not poisonous, so I'm going to share them with the crew... after I take mine."

Take a look at her tongue-in-cheek comments, below: