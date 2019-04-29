John Singleton, Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker, Dead At 51

Hollywood has lost a legend.

Celebrated filmmaker John Singleton has died. According to a statement from his family, he was taken off life support on Monday, April 29. He was 51 years old.

As previously reported, Singleton suffered what was initially described as a "mild stroke" on Wednesday, April 17, and was later reported to be in a coma. His health troubles began after he returned from Costa Rica and began experiencing issues with his legs. He reportedly checked himself into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he suffered the stroke in his hospital room.

John Singleton stood as one of the main trailblazers of Black Hollywood, being both the youngest person and the first African-American to ever be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director for his work on the 1991 classic Boyz N the Hood. That year, he also scored a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

In addition to directing some of the most memorable and beloved films of all time including the likes of Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Shaft and Baby Boy, Singleton also was the genius behind Michael Jackson's iconic "Remember the Time" music video.

Meanwhile, the legal fight over Singleton's estate is heating up. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Singleton's mother, Sheila Ward-Johnson, asked a judge to appoint her as his temporary conservator, claiming he was "unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter." The move was disputed by Singleton's daugther, Cleopatra Singleton.

She went on to explain in the docs that, at the time of his stroke, her son was in the midst of several business ventures and was gearing up to sign a lucrative settlement agreement.

The site further stated that the Boyz N the Hood director "did not have any medical directives," hence the need for a conservatorship.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Singleton's family, friends and fans.