John Singleton Hospitalized After Reportedly Suffering A Stroke

Well wishes and prayer are in order for Boyz n the Hood director, John Singleton. According to TMZ, the 51-year-old father of four suffered a stroke.

The producer, director, and screenwriter checked himself into the hospital when he experienced weakness in his leg while returning back from Costa Rica. The family member that spoke with TMZ stated that the plane flight may have triggered the medical emergency.

From what we know so far, the Oscar-nominated director may have suffered a “mild” stroke, but doctors are performing tests and also preparing him for rehab.

Singleton is known for directing and producing several films that include Baby Boy, Shaft, and Higher Learning. His recent project is Snowfall, which chronicles the crack epidemic in the 1980s in Los Angeles.

Friends including Nia Long and Snoop Dogg shared their condolences on Instagram.