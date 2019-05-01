Kanye West And Jaden Smith Are Teaming Up For A Project That Will Blow Your Mind

Kanye West and Jaden Smith are collaborating on a major project in a way that's sure to shock many.

According to Deadline, the two are teaming up to executive produce a limited half-hour anthology series for Showtime, titled Omniverse, with Smith set to star as a young West.

The series, which is written by Lee Sung Jin and produced by Westbrook Studios and SB Projects, is elusively said to examine "the many doors of perception." Its first season is set to "explore the Ego through an alternate reality."

Along with West, Scooter Braun is slated to executive produce the project, along with James Shin and Scott Manson on behalf of SB Projects. Smith and Miguel Melendez will executive produce on behalf of Westbrook Studios.

Omniverse marks the "Heartless" rapper's first major foray into TV.

Are you as excited as we are for this?