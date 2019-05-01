Tamar Braxton Is In A Huge Rush To Make Her Divorce From Vincent Herbert Official

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert's divorce proceedings aren't moving quickly enough for the singer as new reports indicate that she desperately wants the court to change her marital status from "married" to "single."

According to The Blast, new legal documents show that, despite the court not yet finalizing the former couple's divorce, Braxton wants to officially be declared as single, legally, as "there is nothing the Court can do to salvage or repair the marriage."

As previously reported, the Celebrity Big Brother winner filed for divorce from Herbert back in October 2017 after almost nine years of marriage. The "Love & War" singer, after waiting for some time, finally served Herbert on September 6, 2018, with the court giving him 30 days to respond. He failed to both show up in court and file the documents within the assigned deadline, prompting Braxton to file a motion seeking for the judge to wrap up the divorce without him.

She has since moved on to a new relationship with African finance guru David Adefeso, who appears sporadically on the new season of her family reality series, Braxton Family Values.