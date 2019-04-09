Tamar Braxton Reveals How Her Family Honestly Feels About Her New Bae

Tamar Braxton recently made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, African finance guru David Adefeso, at the new Braxton Family Values season premiere event.

After showing the world her new love, the "Love & War" singer is now opening up about their relationship dynamic and is even sharing how he gels with her huge family and toddler son, Logan.

"They love him," she said of his relationship with her folks. "He's really kind of, like, hard to not love because he's a great guy, he comes from a great family, he has great morals. He loves my son to pieces and we get along great, and he's great."

So, does this mean her fans will get to see her bubbling love life on the new season of the WEtv series? Not quite.

"You won't see a whole lot [of him]," she added. "Only because I'm not ready to divulge everything. It's new... I kind of just want to keep it to myself for as long as I possibly can."

She attributes keeping his identity elusive as he's simply not much of a television personality.

"He's definitely adjusting, but he's not, like, a television person," she said. "He's in finance and he's cool in his field, so this all is like, 'What happened? Who am I dating?' He's not on social media. He doesn't know."

As previously reported, in October 2017, Braxton filed for divorce from her husband of almost nine years, Vincent Herbert. She recently explained that the finalization of the divorce is delayed due to the loads of paperwork.

