Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Reportedly Split Four Months After Engagement

Love & Hip Hop couple Joe Budden and Cyn Santana have reportedly split up.

According to Hollywood Life, just four months after their public engagement, the two decided to go their separate ways after getting into a "huge fight."

"Cyn is no longer wearing her engagement ring and she has wiped Joe from her page — they have split," an insider from the reality show told the site. "It just happened. He's gone on tour right now and they had a blowout fight. It's very fresh."

Budden, 38, and Santana, 26, also reportedly sealed the deal by unfollowing one another on social media.

The insider added that while their friends hope they can work things out, Santana "is saying it is over" and "seems very upset, hurt and angry."

The two welcomed a son, Lexington Budden, together in December 2017.

Neither Joe nor Cyn has confirmed the news outright, so hopefully there’s still a chance that they’ll work things out!