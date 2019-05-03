Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Reportedly Split Four Months After Engagement

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Love & Hip Hop couple Joe Budden and Cyn Santana have reportedly split up.
According to Hollywood Life, just four months after their public engagement, the two decided to go their separate ways after getting into a "huge fight."
"Cyn is no longer wearing her engagement ring and she has wiped Joe from her page — they have split," an insider from the reality show told the site. "It just happened. He's gone on tour right now and they had a blowout fight. It's very fresh."
Budden, 38, and Santana, 26, also reportedly sealed the deal by unfollowing one another on social media.
The insider added that while their friends hope they can work things out, Santana "is saying it is over" and "seems very upset, hurt and angry."
The two welcomed a son, Lexington Budden, together in December 2017.
Neither Joe nor Cyn has confirmed the news outright, so hopefully there’s still a chance that they’ll work things out!
(Photos from left: Prince Williams/FilmMagic, Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS