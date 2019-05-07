Jada Pinkett-Smith Shares The Savage Way Her Daughter Stopped An Actress From Hitting On Will Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith doesn't play when it comes to the most important man in her life — her husband, Will Smith — and apparently, neither does her daughter, Willow.

In the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, the actress shared how she's dealt with some of her man's thirsty female fans, admitting that, on a couple of occasions, she's had to come out of character to remind them that he's taken.

"There was only one or two times where I might have gotten a little hostile where I felt like people, they stepped over a boundary and they were disrespectful," she told Willow, her mom, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest Ayesha Curry. "I know who I am. And, more importantly, he knows who I am."

While the actress was fully secure in her marriage, she added that just in case, her daughter Willow had her back and actually issued a stern warning to one of her father's female co-stars who was getting too cozy for her liking.

"I remember when Willow was five or six and one of his co-stars was in his trailer," Jada remembered. "She jumped in her father's lap and she looked at the co-star and said, 'My mother's gonna be here very soon'... And I remember Will telling me the story — I cracked up!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Ayesha Curry touched on how she, herself, deals with overzealous women blatantly flirting with her baller husband, Steph Curry. Watch the full clip, here.