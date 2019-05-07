Marlon Wayans Compares Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Looks To 'White Chicks'

The 2019 Met Gala saw the who's who of Hollywood show out with their biggest fashion risks of the year, and it seems as Kendall and Kylie Jenner's interpretation of the "camp" theme got quite an unexpected response from comedian Marlon Wayans.

The sisters showed up together in embellished showgirl-inspired 'fits, with Kylie rocking purple and Kendall in orange. While both ladies looked stunning at the elaborate event, Wayans couldn't help but point out a particular familiarity in their ensembles: they shared a shocking resemblance in color scheme to his and his brother Shawn's costumes in their iconic comedy film White Chicks.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a side-by-side comparison of the looks with the caption, "White chicks 2... it writes itself."

Take a look for yourself, below: