Jussie Smollett's Fans Have Gone To Extreme Lengths To Have Him Included In 'Empire's' Final Season

With Empire's forthcoming cancellation officially being announced and Fox confirming that Jussie Smollett would likely not be included in the drama's final season, the actor's die-hard fans are fuming.

In fact, they are putting their frustrations into a petition on Change.org to urge the show's producers to allow the embattled star to return for one last hurrah. They argue that he should not be cut from the show's roster as "all charges have been dropped" against him in his recent hate crime case.

"Recent reports have stated Jussie Smollett's future on 'Empire' is uncertain," it reads. "This is even after all charges against him have been dropped and there has not been a single piece of evidence shown to the public that shows he did what he was accused of doing."

After adding that the "major cast members on 'Empire' have asked that Jussie be brought back," the organizers of the petition stressed that removing him from the show "would be taking the side of proven liars."

"How many times can a man be attacked? #StandWithJussie #NoJussieNoEmpire," it ended.

The petition, which has a set goal of 15,000 signatures, currently boasts 14,225 supporters.

As previously reported, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said during Monday's Upfront conference that, while Empire is set to go out with a bang, there are "no plans" to include Smollett in its final season.