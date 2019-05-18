Shemar Moore Claps Back At A Hater Who Tries To Question His Sexuality

Shemar Moore is not here for the shade and he let a fan know just how real it could get. On Friday, the Swat actor celebrated his 49th birthday and showed off his youthful body on IG just to let people know that he has been working hard and living his best life. Check out the pic below:

Shemar shared how he got a taste from the fountain of youth, “by busting my whole entire ass in the gym, lifting weights, running, stairs, hiking, cycling, boxing, swimming, massages, dieting, SLEEPING!!!” You have to admit that the brother looks good and he has been riding his success as an actor for quite some time, however, wherever there’s success you can always find shade. One commenter felt the need to express her opinion of Shemar and comment on his sexuality. See what she had to say below:

Not one to hold back his feelings, Shemar served her up with a read that left his 3m social media followers shook. “Introduce me to your man so I can turn him DOWN and turn YOU...OUT!!! Keep playing with me… I’m READY!” How’s that for a clapback? What’s even funnier is the comment in The Shade Room that a follower left hoping to see the ping-pong responses. “I'm just waiting for her response, sis better go get her back cracked 😂😭” one user responded on the post. “Did he just threaten her....with a good time? I’m shook,” said another commenter. Of course calling someone gay is not an insult but clearly this person was trying to use sexual orientation as a tool of shade, which is never cool. Happy birthday, Shemar Moore! Continue to live your best life!

Written by BET Staff