Daenerys Targaryen Is Shook Over Beyoncé’s Reaction To ‘Game Of Thrones’

Game of Thrones is officially over.

While fans of the HBO drama continue to flood social media with their praises and critiques of Sunday night's series finale, one of the show's leading actresses, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), can't help but lament on what her personal hero, Beyoncé, thinks of her character's final days.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Clarke recalled meeting Queen Bey at her exclusive Oscars after-party. The actress held Yoncé's opinion in high regard as the "Formation" singer has said in the past that the Mother of Dragons is her favorite character on the popular show.

"I see this vision, this angel, this incredible woman float towards me," she said of their meeting. "I can't quite control myself. And Beyoncé says to me, 'Oh, my goodness, it's so wonderful to meet you. I think you're brilliant.' I just couldn't handle it! I was on the verge of tears. I could see myself reflected in her eyes."

In the midst of marveling at the superstar, Clarke said she began to have an internal battle, hoping Bey would still feel the same admiration for her after seeing the drastic change her character goes through in the show's final season.

"I could see her go, 'Oh, no. I misjudged this. This girl is crazy and I'm not going to have a real conversation with another celebrity. I'm having a conversation with a crazed fan who's looking at me like a rabbit in the headlights.' Which is exactly what I was," she continued. "I said, 'I've seen you live in concert and I think you're amazing and wonderful! Wonderful!' And all I wanted to scream was, 'Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think I'm representing women in a really fabulous way.'"

Convinced of the absolute worst, she added, "I was just like, 'Oh, my God. My absolute idol in life is saying that she likes me, and I know for a fact that by the end of this season, she's going to hate me.'"

**SPOILER ALERT**

Seeing how her character met her demise — being stabbed in the front, during a vulnerable moment, by a man she loved after mass-killing an entire city — Clarke's assumption is pretty understandable, especially given Beyoncé's career-long theme of women empowerment. But, as both ladies have taught us in their latest work, a little vulnerability can be just as powerful.

We have a feeling she has nothing to worry about here.