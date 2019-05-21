Monica Opens Up To Toya Wright About Her ‘Rough’ Divorce From NBA Player Shannon Brown

During a recent episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Toya Wright was summoned to Monica’s hotel room for a reason she didn’t initially know. When she arrived, she found out the struggles the R&B singer is going through since beginning her divorce.

Previously, Monica remained quiet about her split with former NBA player Shannon Brown. The couple were married for eight years and share five-year-old Laiyah, which has made it all the more difficult for the Atlanta native.

“It’s been some rough weeks,” she said in a VH1 clip from an upcoming episode. “Things in my personal life have been changing, and it has not been easy ... I’ve been keeping everything to myself, and I feel overwhelmed.”

Monica and Shannon began divorce proceedings back in March. She wants to move on quickly because she doesn’t believe in being “stuck.”

“I’m everybody’s go-to, and I think that makes people think I’m pretending to be perfect,” she said. “In actuality, I just don’t believe in pausing. Because if you pause, you get stuck.”