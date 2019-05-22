Will Smith Is Not Really Down With Jada Pinkett-Smith Sharing Their Family Secrets On ‘Red Table Talk’

Will Smith supports his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, in all of her endeavors — Red Table Talk included. As long as he doesn't have to watch it.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Aladdin star was asked to share his raw thoughts on his wife, daughter and mother-in-law's candor on their popular Facebook Watch series. In the process of praising the show, he admitted that he tries to refrain from watching it for one hilarious reason.

"No, I don't watch it. They're tellin' all our business," he said before sharing that the ladies do not run the topics by him before they discuss them on-air.

"It's actually fantastic — the episodes I could bear," he continued. "And they sit down, and it's really wide open, raw conversation across three generations about a cornucopia of topics."

When Kimmel added, "Even a 'pornocopia' of topics," referencing Jada's latest confession of once being addicted to porn, on the show, Smith responded, "Yeah, porn addiction I think was a topic. Yeah, there was one of those. They all go into a blur, you know?"

So, who among the three ladies is the actor most bothered to hear spilling the tea? "It's all bad," he said with a smile.

Watch him jokingly discuss not being able to fully enjoy RTT, below: