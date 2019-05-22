Will Smith Is Not Really Down With Jada Pinkett-Smith Sharing Their Family Secrets On ‘Red Table Talk’

TOPSHOT - US actor Will Smith and his wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith attend the World Premiere of Disneys Aladdin at El Capitan theatre on May 21, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Will Smith Is Not Really Down With Jada Pinkett-Smith Sharing Their Family Secrets On ‘Red Table Talk’

He admits he doesn’t watch the hit series.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Will Smith supports his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, in all of her endeavors — Red Table Talk included. As long as he doesn't have to watch it.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Aladdin star was asked to share his raw thoughts on his wife, daughter and mother-in-law's candor on their popular Facebook Watch series. In the process of praising the show, he admitted that he tries to refrain from watching it for one hilarious reason.

"No, I don't watch it. They're tellin' all our business," he said before sharing that the ladies do not run the topics by him before they discuss them on-air.

"It's actually fantastic — the episodes I could bear," he continued. "And they sit down, and it's really wide open, raw conversation across three generations about a cornucopia of topics."

When Kimmel added, "Even a 'pornocopia' of topics," referencing Jada's latest confession of once being addicted to porn, on the show, Smith responded, "Yeah, porn addiction I think was a topic. Yeah, there was one of those. They all go into a blur, you know?"

So, who among the three ladies is the actor most bothered to hear spilling the tea? "It's all bad," he said with a smile.

Watch him jokingly discuss not being able to fully enjoy RTT, below:

(Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs