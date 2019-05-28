Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About Whitney Houston’s Drug Addiction

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter on her current project, actress, Regina Hall, explains why she stood her ground when asked to deliver a joke about Whitney Houston’s drug abuse.
"There was a joke, and I can't remember, but it was a joke I think about drugs and it was about Whitney Houston, and I was like, 'I don't want to say that,'" she recalled during the Comedy Actress Roundtable. She said, "Artists give so much... and so to make fun of what was a challenge and an illness [isn't right]."
The writers of the show completely understood Hall’s objections and decided to make the script change she proposed. Hall praised the writing team’s flexibility. They said, "'Absolutely. We'll just do something else.'"
Kudos to Regina for standing her ground.
