Tamar Braxton Stops A Fan In Her Tracks For Shooting Her Shot At Her Man

Tamar Braxton doesn't play when it comes to her man.
The Braxton Family Values star has been living her best life lately. With her divorce from her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, soon to be finalized, she's found love again with a new man, David Adefeso.
After previously sharing that her new bae only just recently began using social media, the singer has seemingly been actively on the prowl for any wandering eyes from women trying to shoot their shot.
David recently shared a photo of himself, explaining in its supporting caption that he needs some time to recover after a busy past few days. In response, a woman commented, "Hey u," below the post, which immediately caught the "Love & War" singer's attention.
"Hey boo! I'm Tamar from Baltimore," she responded. "This is my boyfriend David...so correction sis...hey Ya'll [sic]."
Yikes!
Take a look, below:
The Celebrity Big Brother winner reassured her followers, though, that her comment was made all in good fun.
She had time, today!
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
