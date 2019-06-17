Kim Kardashian Posts Sweet Father’s Day Tribute To Kanye

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen outside the mark hotel on May 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

"We love you."

Written by Moriba Cummings

Kanye West is now a father of four, and his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, is showering him with praise for always coming through for their kids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Father's Day to tribute her rapper husband with a slide show of photos from a family trip to the beach. In the pictures, the couple was joined by their eldest children, Saint, 3, and North, who just turned 6 on Saturday.

"Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!" the beauty mogul captioned the slide show.

The memories did not feature their youngest children, Chicago, 17 months, and Psalm, 5 weeks.

(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

