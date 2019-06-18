Bill Cosby Has Been Lecturing Inmates On Parenting And Life Goals

Bill Cosby is currently behind bars, but it sounds like he is making the most of his time, according to his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt. In fact, he claims his client has been lecturing his fellow inmates on staying on the straight and narrow and being a positive role model for their kids.

Wyatt reportedly told TMZ of the disgraced comedian's newfound hobby, explaining that he has been dishing out advice to groups of more than 100 prisoners in lectures that take place as many as four times per week.

"These are the types of men he has wanted to get his messages across to for years, and now he has a totally captive audience," Wyatt said.

The site further stated that Cosby works closely with a group called "Man Up," which caters to inmates who are about to be paroled. His talks reportedly focus on teaching them life lessons, staying on the right side of the law and not getting incarcerated in the future. He also gives the inmates advice on finding work post-incarceration and job interview tips.

Cosby, who recently rubbed folks the wrong way after heralding himself as "America's Dad" on Father's Day, was convicted in 2018 of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand. He has since been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.