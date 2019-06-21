Oprah And Gayle Recall The Nicest Things They've Done For Each Other

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey have one of the most admired public friendships. Recently, the two shared a couple of stories with People that prove just how close they are.

Gayle started by detailing a time her bestie surprised her with a visit to ensure she did not spend her first holiday following her divorce from her ex-husband, alone. The journalist, still touched by the gesture to this day, gushed about it being the nicest thing Oprah has ever done for her.

"My ex was going to have the kids. I was talking to Oprah on the phone that morning," she said. "And I said, 'What are you guys doing?' And she told me something. Four hours later, the doorbell rang and she and Stedman [Graham] were at the door! She had been planning to come. I didn't know that."

She explained that the three ended up ringing in the new year together with a home-cooked meal.

"We went grocery shopping — Stedman liked to cook spaghetti," she continued. "We went grocery shopping, got all the stuff to make spaghetti. He cooked. I just kept saying, 'I can't believe you guys were here.' That was something that I'll never, ever, ever forget."

Proving that their supportive dynamic is mutual, Oprah shared a story of her own, detailing how Gayle returned the favor, several years later, when she could tell she wasn't feeling her best.

"I was really down. I felt wounded by a betrayal," Oprah recalled before Gayle added, "I had been talking to her on the telephone. I could tell that she was very upset about something. And I literally hung up the phone, and I said to the babysitter, 'I've got to go. Is there any way you can spend the night?'"

Oprah explained that she then received an unexpected and comforting visit from her best friend.

"She showed up at my door and said, 'I can't stay but I just wanted to see your face,'" she said. "Then she got a glass of water and said, 'I'm going to go back and get on a plane.' I was like, 'What?' She goes, 'You said you felt wounded. I never heard you use the word 'wounded' before.'"

Friendship goals, indeed.