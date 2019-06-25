Amanda Seales Kicking Off Her ‘Smart Funny and Black’ Tour In Dallas

Insecure star Amanda Seales is taking one of her most celebrated passion projects on the road on her U Know the Vibeonics: 101 Tour.

"Smart, Funny & Black," which is described as a Black pop culture comedy game show, will be hitting 15 venues across the country this summer. It has welcomed the likes of Issa Rae, Charlamagne Tha God, Joe Budden, Angela Rye, Kenan & Kel, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and more since its inception.

Speaking on its significance, Seales said she created the show to simply serve as a "safe space for celebration and conversation through the Black American lens."

The comedian's "Smart, Funny & Black" live show will kick off on July 5 in Dallas.

Take a look at the full list of dates, below: