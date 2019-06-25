Laverne Cox Doubles Down On Donald Trump's 'Problematic' Policies On BET's 'Black Coffee'

Actress, LGBTQ+ rights activist and proud trans woman Laverne Cox is the latest guest to appear on BET's Black Coffee. During her sit down with Marc Lamont Hill, Gia Peppers and Jameer Pond, she touched on everything from her new relationship status to her musical tastes. However, it was her unapologetic views on political change and democracy that stood out, above all.

Sharing her opinion on the widespread issue of student loan debt, Cox revealed that while she is a registered independent, she is pulling for the Democratic party to make some major change.

“I’m a registered independent, but Democrats not only need to take the White House, but we need to take the Senate," she said. "It does not matter what Bernie [Sanders] or any of the candidates propose if we cannot get it passed.”

Her solution to the problem is sure to align with the sentiments of many: impeach Trump.

“When we get power, how do we wield it in a way that’s not corrupt and power hungry, but it is a way that, like, we have power now," she continued. "Let’s get stuff done for the people and not just for corporations and rich people… We need to impeach now. We need impeachment and queries now. [Trump’s policies are] not just problematic, it’s criminal and it sets the bar for any president who follows him to say, ‘Well, he got away with it, so I can do it too.’ Everything can’t be about a political calculation. We have seen the president obstruct justice in plain sight. We’ve seen it over and over again.”

She ended her thoughts on the current POTUS' damaging policies with these telling words: “If this president cannot be checked, we don’t have a democracy anymore.”

Take a look at the segment, below: