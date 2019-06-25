Shaunie O’Neal Is Tired Of This One Constant Critique Of The 'Basketball Wives' Cast

The Basketball Wives franchise has received its fair share of criticisms throughout the years. However, one of the most constant seems to be viewers' problems with most of the show's cast not living up to its title.

According to Celebrity Insider, during a promotional stop for the show's latest season, its leading lady, Shaunie O'Neal, issued a message to those viewers who find issue with most of them not being actual wives: "Get the f**k over it."

"The fact that people still say, 'Oh, they're not wives,' and blah blah blah, I'm like, get the f**k over it because we are 12 seasons in," she said. "Everybody's not a wife but you know, we've been divorced, we've been married, we've been engaged, been a baby mama, whatever it is, you might be a girlfriend. You get the gist of it. Let's just not be that petty. OK, you're not a wife."

After expressing this clear frustration, she explained why it's such a daunting task to get actual wives on the VH1 reality show.

"It's extremely hard to get ladies on the show that are married or are in a current relationship with a basketball player," she continued. "Why? Because it opens up Pandora's box."

In response to the constant criticism, star Evelyn Lozada suggested a couple of new names for the program.

"What do you want us to be called?" she asked. "Basketball wife exes? Basketball wife hoes? I don't know what you guys want the name of the show to be."