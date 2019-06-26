Jada Pinkett-Smith Admits She Didn’t Want Jordyn Woods On ‘Red Table Talk’ Until This Person Convinced Her

Jordyn Woods' one-on-one sit-down with Jada Pinkett-Smith, during the aftermath of her so-called scandal with Tristan Thompson, broke the internet and flipped the narrative about the "affair" (which, according to Jordyn, didn't go down as reported).

According to Pinkett-Smith, however, their Red Table Talk discussion almost didn't happen.

In a recent interview with People, the actress explained that while she felt her Facebook Watch show "was the only safe place" that Woods could speak her truth, she actually had some reservations about inviting the young lady to the table at first. She added that it took some convincing from her husband, Will Smith, to get her to hop on board with the idea.

"It actually wasn't something I wanted to do, because it was very close [to home], but as time transpired, Jordyn was just like, 'I really need you in this platform' and Will [Smith] felt like it was supremely important," she said. "So I was like, 'OK, let's do it.'"

Jada's son, Jaden Smith, had been very close friends with Jordyn's bestie, Kylie Jenner, though it's not clear if the two are still friends.

That particular Red Table Talk episode broke records, becoming the most-viewed Facebook Original clip in just its first 24 hours. Their dialogue helped Woods share her side of the story and fight back against the Kardashian spin machine and also opened the door to a more meaningful conversation about actions, consequences and regret. The Girls Trip star stressed, "That was my intention, honestly."

"I just wanted her to have a platform to tell her story," she said. "That's it. She's a young, beautiful woman inside and out, and me having been a young girl, we sometimes get in situations that we don't necessarily know how to handle... You just [try to] help young girls navigate through life, through difficult situations we've all come across."

The interview is widely regarded as one of Jada's finest moments as the host of the show, and certifiably made Jordyn a star in her own right. Looks like we all owe Will Smith a thanks for making it happen!