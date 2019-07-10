'Sex And The City' Star Tells Jada Pinkett Smith She Learned About Racism After Adopting Black Children

Former Sex and the City star Kristin Davis recently admitted to learning of the daily struggles of racism Black people in America face after adopting two Black children.

The actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Jones on their Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, and discussed dealing with racism, specifically towards her daughter, Gemma Rose Davis.

Davis specifically opened up about her shock when noticing blatantly racist comments white people would nonchalantly make about her young daughter. She even recalled one time when she complained to school administrators about the harassment and was told, "We just see them all the same. We don't see color."

"It was a very harsh moment of understanding," she said of the eye-opening experience. "I don't know how every person of color has gotten through this. I don't understand how you could take this every day."

The actress, 54, went on to issue some words of wisdom to white people who think they can relate to the plight of people of color in America.

"This is what I want to say, from a white person adopting [Black children], you absolutely do not fully understand," she said. "There's no doubt. There's no way you could."

Watch the full episode, here.